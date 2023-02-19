We cannot "Enjoy the Silence" because we're too busy screaming in excitement that Depeche Mode will be coming to Houston this October.

The English electronic band known for classically haunting hits like "Personal Jesus," and "Everything Counts" will be making additional stops in Texas as part of their Memento Mori World Tour, including Houston's Toyota Center.

SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11: Depeche Mode band attend the 73rd Sanremo Music Festival 2023 at Teatro Ariston on February 11, 2023 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

In April, Depeche Mode will be performing in San Antonio's AT&T Center but in late September will be back in Texas to perform in Austin and Dallas, arguably saving their best show for last in Houston on Wednesday, October 4.

According to Live Nation, this tour has already experienced an overwhelming reaction with shows quickly selling out across Europe and North America. In fact, the Memento Mori tour is on track to be one of Depeche Mode's largest to date and organizers say on its way to being one of the largest worldwide tours this year.

04 October 2022, Berlin: Musicians Martin Gore (l) and Dave Gahan of the British band Depeche Mode stand in front of a photo wall during a photo session. Photo: Britta Pedersen/dpa (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Concert-goers will be happy to know their favorites will be performed but also will include new songs like their recent single, "Ghosts Again," which has been lauded by critics.

Presale tickets for the shows will kick off Tuesday, February 21 with the general public on sale starting Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m.

For additional information and to buy tickets, click here.