Gov. Abbott issues new executive orders, updates COVID-19 numbers

Governor Greg Abbott and other officials held a press conference Sunday to provide the public with the latest information on the coronavirus in Texas. The governor issued some executive orders as well as released updated numbers about cases.

RELATED: Track COVID-19 in Texas

Some highlights on the latest numbers:

More than 25,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tested more than 2,500 have tested positive.

There are 34 deaths that have a connection to COVID-19.

118 counties in Texas have coronavirus cases.

Gov. Abbott says of those that have tested positive, about 90% of them are not needing hospitalization.

As of March 26, there are more than 16,000 hospital beds available.

Asked about ventilators, Gov. Abbott didn't provide a specific number but said that there is enough for the current need and that officials are looking to get more.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Abbott also expanded on some previous travel-related executive orders as well as issuing a new one stopping the release of dangerous felons from prisons and jails in Texas.

For the travel executive orders, Gov. Abbott initially had issued one mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for people coming to Texas through an airport from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans.

Advertisement

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases by county

Today he expanded the mandatory self-quarantine to include those traveling by road from the entire state of Louisana. He also included travelers coming from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and the states of California and Washington.

Officials also announced that the Kay Baily Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas is being readied in the cases that hospitals reach full capacity.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 12 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 7 Austin app or on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.