Google 'Bard': Company enhances search engine with Artificial Intelligence

Google is now offering artificial intelligence in its search engine and letting users try its ChatBot, Bard. It's the latest use of artificial intelligence that's changing the way we can do things online.

You've heard of OpenAI in Microsoft's Bing search engine and its program ChatGPT, which can conduct research and write articles and emails.

Now, Google is letting you use its own version of artificial intelligence to conduct searches, write emails, and edit photos.

Google has taken down the waitlist to let you ask its ChatBot Bard to search using open-ended questions.

PREVIOUSLY ON SULLIVANS SMART SENSE: What do egg labels mean? Egg labels might not be what you think

"That synthesizes the information across these sites and presents you with an answer in the form of sentences. You can ask follow-up questions, you can go deeper, you can explore," said Alex Joseph, Communications Manager with Google.

Joseph says it goes beyond listing suggested links. He uses an example such as asking it to suggest a National Park where you can take your kids.

"Google will answer in a conversational manner and say it would recommend you go to one of these parks, this is the reason why, and here are the paths that they have that are safe for children," he explained.

Bard has a disclaimer, which states, "As an early experiment, Bard won’t always get it right." But, you can essentially give it tasks.

"You can ask it to tell you a story, or you can ask it to help you think of a trip you might take," said Joseph.

Google says Bard will allow you to search using photos, and make it easier to verify a picture's authenticity. Google has also added generative AI to the Google Photos Magic Editor, letting make edits like centering subjects and changing the background.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

And Google is also integrating AI into Gmail. It can draft messages or generate suggested responses.

We asked Google how it responds to the call by tech leaders to pause AI until regulations are established to prevent unethical uses.

"We look at things like 'Is it beneficial to society?' And we also have rigorous testing to make sure we're removing bias or potential misuses for information. We’re watermarking images that are generated by AI, so you can always detect whether AI played a part in generating them," Joseph adds.

Google is also announcing two new Pixel phones and a tablet.