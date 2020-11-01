Good samaritans rescue 2 women from fiery crash in downtown Houston

article

A few Good Samaritans helped to save lives before a car was swallowed by flames.

The crash turned fire took place on Sunday, Nov. just before 2 a.m. on Northbound 59, in downtown Houston.

Houston Police say that an Uber Driver was driving two female passengers home when they were struck by a truck.

The crash caused the vehicle to spin out and hit the center divider and catch fire.

Good Samaritans noticed the crash and rushed to the car to help pull out two females that were trapped inside.

Houston Fire transported one of the victims to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Houston Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

