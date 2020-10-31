Four people taken to the hospital following crash in Fort Bend County

Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday night in Fort Bend County.



Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Commercial Center Boulevard and Cinco Village Center Boulevard, just after 8 p.m.

We’ve learned from authorities that a teen lost control of a Porsche.

Two teens were airlifted while two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.



No other details have been released.

