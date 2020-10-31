Four people taken to the hospital following crash in Fort Bend County

Expand / Collapse search

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday night in Fort Bend County.

Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Commercial Center Boulevard and Cinco Village Center Boulevard, just after 8 p.m. 

We’ve learned from authorities that a teen lost control of a Porsche. 

Two teens were airlifted while two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance. 

No other details have been released. 
 