Four people taken to the hospital following crash in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Four people were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday night in Fort Bend County.
Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Commercial Center Boulevard and Cinco Village Center Boulevard, just after 8 p.m.
We’ve learned from authorities that a teen lost control of a Porsche.
Two teens were airlifted while two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
No other details have been released.