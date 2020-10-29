Glover Elementary student reported attempted abduction near bus stop, school says

Fort Bend ISD officials say officers are increasing patrols after an attempted child abduction was reported near a bus stop.

According to a letter sent home to Glover Elementary families, a parent reported the incident that occurred as the student walked home after exiting the school bus in the Quail Run subdivision.

“The student reported that a middle-aged male approached her and asked her to go for a walk with him. When the man reached for the student, she student kicked him and ran away,” the letter says.

Officials say the man fled in an unidentified white car.

“While our student was not physically harmed in the incident, I encourage you to take the opportunity to speak with your child about strangers and the importance of safety. Due to this occurrence, FBISD Police will increase its patrol operations within the area; especially, during arrival and dismissal,” the letter says.

Read the full letter:

Dear Glover Elementary Parents and Guardians,

The safety and security of our students is our top priority at Glover Elementary. With that in mind, I want to make you aware of an incident reported to school administrators and FBISD police officers that took place at one of our bus stops.

One of our parents informed us of an attempted child abduction. The incident occurred as the student walked home after exiting the school bus in the Quail Run subdivision. The student reported that a middle-aged male approached her and asked her to go for a walk with him. When the man reached for the student, she student kicked him and ran away. The man fled the scene in an unidentified white car.

While our student was not physically harmed in the incident, I encourage you to take the opportunity to speak with your child about strangers and the importance of safety. Due to this occurrence, FBISD Police will increase its patrol operations within the area; especially, during arrival and dismissal.

I appreciate your continued support in making safety a top priority at Glover. If you have any questions, please call my office at 281-634-8192.

Sincerely,

Nikki Roberts

Principal