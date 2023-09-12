Global Entry applications could take up to 11 months to process

Some fliers may find it hard to use a trick that speeds up their way through U.S. Customs lines.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, applications for the Global Entry program could take up to 11 months to process.

SUGGESTED: Houston Amtrak: Travel to California, Arizona, New Mexico, Louisiana, across the country

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the U.S.' Global Entry program was shut down temporarily in 2020 and staff is now dealing with a backlog of applications, plus a record number of people are filing applications.

The program helps expedite U.S. travelers' return to the country through customs and immigration.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

CBP says some applications may be processed more quickly, but they cannot anticipate a completion date for any specific application. The process cannot be expedited, officials say.

To learn more about Global Entry, click here.