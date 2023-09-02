Did you know there was an Amtrak train in Houston that could take you to the West Coast? Well, this might be your way to travel while also seeing some beautiful sights.

Some people aren't aware you can travel from Houston to other states without taking a plane, but just hopping on an Amtrak train.

Houston is a stop on the Sunset Limited route which also includes stops in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Louisiana, with highlight stops in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Tucson, and New Orleans.

Luckily, Sunset Limited has stops that connect to other Amtrak routes across the country. So you can find a connecting train that'll take you to other cities like Chicago and Portland.

Through the Amtrak route, you can sit back and enjoy seeing deserts, the Bayou Country, and mountains pass by your window. You can even find stops to visit some national parks along the way.

Passengers can also enjoy meals while aboard, so there are no worries of trying to pack so many snacks.

There are departures from the route three days a week. Be sure to look more on the Amtrak website, to see what routes they offer and possibly plan your next trip.