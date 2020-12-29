Get fancy for NYE at home
HOUSTON - The countdown is on to 2021.
Don't have any plans for New Year’s Eve? No problem. You can still get dressed up and eat fancy at home.
Here are a few options I mentioned on air tonight:
- A’Bouzy - 2300 Westheimer Rd., Houston, Texas, 77098
- Georgia James, 1100 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77006
- Pappa Bros. Steakhouse
- Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe St., Houston, TX, 77027
- Capt’ Sin Wholesale Seafood, 5000 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77004 IG @capt_sin
