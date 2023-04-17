An investigation in Georgia has come all the way to Harris County after a wanted fugitive was arrested in Pasadena.

Stoney Williams, 41, is wanted in Gwinnett County, Ga., on multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville, Ga.

Williams was arrested by the Pasadena Police Department on Friday and is being held as an Out-of-State fugitive.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, police responded to the Royal Court Motors car dealership on Dec. 9, 2022, on Centerville Highway in Snellville where Owens was found dead with a gunshot wound. A bystander reported the shooting at around 2:30 p.m. and said someone walked into the business and shot Owens.

Gwinnett County police said Owens possibly knew the person who shot her.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Williams is accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Another man, Wesley Vickers, 23, is also charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder in connection to Owen's death, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.