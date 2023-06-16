A man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition after a garbage truck crash at an apartment complex, police say.

The crash was reported Friday morning in the 200 block of W. El Dorado Blvd.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A garbage truck crashes into a building at an apartment complex.

It's not clear how the crash occurred at this time, but the truck appears to have struck the corner of a brick building.

Police did not specify how the man who was hospitalized was involved in the crash.

An investigation is underway at the scene.