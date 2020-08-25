Galveston under curfews for next three days due to Hurricane Laura

article

The City of Galveston has implemented a series of curfews over the next three nights in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

Officials say the curfews are for the protection of residents and their property from any potential looting.

It will be against the law for anyone who doesn't have the proper authority, to be on public streets or rights-of-way within the City of Galveston on the following days between the designated hours:

- Tues., August 25 at 10:00 pm until Wed., August 26 at 6:00 am;

- Wed., August 26 at 8:00 pm until Thurs., August 27 at 6:00 am;

- Thurs., August 27 at 8:00 pm until Fri., August 28 at 6:00 am.

Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed the order Tuesday implementing the curfew, which prevents people from being on public streets or right-of-way and begins at 10 p.m. tonight.

Residents will only be excused on the roads during curfew if they are evacuating the island for Hurricane Laura.

Any person found on the public right of way and not evacuating may be stopped by law enforcement and subject to a misdemeanor and an up to $1,000 fine.

