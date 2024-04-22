The Galveston Police Department is investigating the death of a two-month-old baby.

Authorities responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. on April 21 regarding an unconscious two-month-old girl in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

Medical personnel at UTMB Health Trauma Center in Galveston attempted to save the infant's life following the transfer by Galveston EMS. Unfortunately, the child was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. The Galveston Police Department and investigators are currently reviewing the case due to its sensitivity.

Further details are pending until the Medical Examiner's Office determines the cause of death.



