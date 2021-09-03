Galveston expecting large crowds for Labor Day weekend

Galveston Beach Patrol spoke with FOX 26 as we head into the Labor Day Weekend, they tell us it's been an extraordinarily busy season, and they are once more preparing for another large influx of travelers to the island.

"We are expecting hundreds of thousands of people and everybody’s ready for them." said Peter Davis with Galveston Beach Patrol.

Davis says on a big weekend they typically see 250,000 to 500,000 people. As far as the weather over the holiday weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the 90’s, Davis says they’ve recently treated quite a few people for heat exhaustion.

"The weather is supposed to be pretty warm this weekend, so you want to be extra careful, seek shade be sure you drink a lot of the right kind of fluids, not stuff the dehydrates you," said Davis.

He says immediately seek shade and wave down a lifeguard if treatment is needed.

Although shark attacks and bites are rare, he tells us, the area actually had one about a week ago, a young boy bitten leaving a quarter length laceration on his ankle.

"We had a little boy nipped by a shark about a week ago," said Davis. "One thing to remember when you go out there is that you want to make sure you’re shuffling your feet."

Hotels and restaurants are also expected to be quite busy this weekend.

"Labor Day weekend for us, is sort of the official end of the peak season," said Dennis Byrd. "The season has been really good."

Dennis Bird, the Owner of the Spot, a popular restaurant and two beachfront hotels says reservations at local restaurants may be needed. If you need to book a hotel, he recommends the sooner the better.

"Generally Friday of Labor Day weekend is a bit slow compared to Saturday and Sunday," said Byrd. "The hotels are really busy, if you plan on coming down I encourage you to book now."

