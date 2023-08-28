Galveston crash: Driver fleeing from hit-and-run crash, causes major collision in front of Pleasure Pier

A driver said to be fleeing from a reported hit-and-run crash a few seconds earlier caused a major crash in Galveston on Monday evening.

According to officials, the major crash occurred at 25th and Seawall.

SUGGESTED: Harris County crime: Woman accused of biting deputy's hand while resisting arrest

Galveston Police Department Sergeant Robert Sanderson said the driver was on the run eastbound from a crash at 29th and Seawall when he collided with a Mustang at the western side of the intersection of 25th and Seawall.

Officials said the driver then collided into a Duck amphibious vehicle and a pickup truck, both were parked and unoccupied.

SUGGESTED: Driver fled after fatally striking woman, crashing into house: HCSO

Sanderson said only the driver of the fleeing vehicle was said to have been injured, and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said the driver was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.