Harris County crime: Woman accused of biting deputy's hand while resisting arrest

One woman is facing charges after she bit a deputy's hand late Sunday night, officials said.

Rasheeda Henry, 25, is charged with assault on a public servant.

Officials said deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called out to the 16300 block of Sir William Drive in reference to a disturbance.

When they arrived, the located Henry causing an active disturbance.

Authorities stated deputies attempted to detained Henry, but she resisted and bit the hand of one of the deputies, breaking the skin and causing pain.

Bond information for Henry was not released.