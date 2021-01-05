Galveston County to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 and older starting Wednesday

article

The Galveston County Health District has announced they will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 65 years of age and older.

In a release, officials said the vaccines will be given by appointment only.

The health department said they received an additional 400 vaccine doses this week.

Officials said due to limited supply, they are opening appointments to those who are 65 years of age and older as they are one of the most vulnerable populations at an increased risk to develop severe illness from COVID-19.

Galveston County's phone bank will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Those who are eligible can make an appointment by calling (409) 547-4015.

Officials are asking for everyone to be patient, especially when making appointments.

Health officials add more shipments are expected in the coming weeks. The health district plans to expand who is eligible to receive the vaccine as more doses are made available.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and required forms, click here.