The Brief Coastal flood warning issued for Galveston Galveston County Emergency Operations Center to be increased to Level 2 readiness on Tuesday



A coastal flood warning has been issued for low-lying areas as Tropical Storm Francine makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico. While it's too soon to pinpoint the magnitude of the storm's impact, coastal communities are already preparing for the storm.

The city and county said they are continuing the monitor the storm's path. As of Monday evening, city officials said the City of Galveston was not within the cone of uncertainty or under any tropical storm warnings or watches.

"We’re no strangers to storms," said Wendy Morgan, one of the owners of a local gift shop called The Admiralty. "We’re only a foot above sea level right here. So if we get a four to six foot storm surge, there’s a potential that the store is going to flood."

Blocking off doorways, moving merchandise to higher ground, and setting up barricades are just a few ways small businesses on The Strand are preparing for Tropical Storm Francine.

"Typically, I’ll start by just getting the rugs rolled up, because these are really gross when wet," said Morgan. "So we’ll take actions by moving everything from downstairs. We’ll roll up all the carpets, any soft goods will be removed."

As the tropical storm creeps towards the coast, Galveston County is taking proactive measures to prepare.

"We have increased our activation at this emergency management facility to level 2," said County Judge Mark Henry.

On Monday, the storm was predicted to hit eastern Louisiana, but Galveston still remains in the path of coastal flooding and high tides.

"We expect that for Bolivar, especially, there might be water coming over the top of 87," said Henry.

The emergency management coordinator for the City of Galveston, Bryon Frankland, said road bridge crews will be ready to clear roadways, barricades will be staged, and the city has cleaned out ditches to prepare for the storm.

"We're expecting, at least, the seas to be three to five feet higher. It's going to push water into the bays. Everything that we have to accumulate here, in the city, that water has to run somewhere," said Frankland.

In the meantime, businesses on The Strand are remaining vigilant and ready to face whatever the storm may bring.

"So that is called a quick dam, and it actually still has moisture from Hurricane Beryl," said Morgan. "It’s almost like a diaper material in there. It’s got gel in it, so once the gel gets wet, it starts to blow up and create kind of a dam effect."

"Prepare that that storm might come here because it could, or it may not. We won’t know until it passes," said Judge Herny.

The City of Galveston said the timing of tides and rain appears to be from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. The Emergency Operations Center will be activated at Level 2 on Tuesday afternoon and remain open throughout the event on Wednesday.