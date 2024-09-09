Tropical Storm Francine has officially formed in the western Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to become a hurricane as it heads toward the Texas-Louisiana coast by midweek.

Storm surge and hurricane watches are already in effect along the Louisiana coast, with more warnings likely to follow soon. Francine is shaping up to bring some serious threats, including heavy rain, storm surges, and strong winds.



This is the first named storm in the Atlantic since Ernesto, which popped up about three weeks ago.