Galveston Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run auto-pedestrian crash

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash that occurred on Tuesday night.



Authorities said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Highway 146 in Bacliff.

Deputies said a Galveston County Deputy was working a crash on Highway 146 and Miles Road and was struck by a pickup truck.



That driver of the pickup truck then fled the scene.



The vehicle is described as a gray or silver in color Toyota pickup truck. The pickup truck has a silver toolbox with railing in the bed and the passenger side mirror was damaged during the crash. The truck is also missing a nerf bar on the passenger side.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office currently has no suspects and there are limited leads in this investigation.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (409) 766-2333. You can also provide anonymous tips through Galveston County Crime Stoppers at www.galvestoncrimestoppers.com or their hotline at (409) 763-8477.

