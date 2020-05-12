Galveston cancels July 4th fireworks display

article

Galveston's July 4th fireworks display has been canceled.

At a special meeting on Monday, Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees voted against presenting the annual holiday display.

Two trustees voted for the display, six against and one abstained.

Ahead of the vote the trustees discussed at length the potential health and safety concerns amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Those who voted against it cited the lack of crowd control along the Seawall during the fireworks show.

According to a member of the board, the vote happened now because the city needed to notify vendors as soon as possible.

Despite no fireworks show, the board is still encouraging people to enjoy the beach and more on the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

To watch the full board meeting, click here.