Authorities in Galveston County have seized dozens of birds that officials say were being raised for cockfighting.

According to officials, the Galveston Island Humane Society and Galveston police had the task of busting the location on Tuesday that had nearly 80 birds being raised for cockfighting.

In all, officials said they removed 78 birds, 56 eggs, and one dead bird. There were also 23 chicks, 26 roosters, and 30 hens.

Officials said 36-year-old Salvador Velasquez Jr. was arrested by Galveston police on Monday night and was charged with four counts of cockfighting and four counts of cruelty to animals.

Authorities stated it is also illegal to own roosters east of 103rd Street.

Conditions inside were not a place where any living animal should be, officials said.

The birds were taken into possession by Houston SPCA, and they will stay with them through Velasquez's civil trial.

While the birds were all taken into possession, authorities said a number of memorabilia/informational items that also helped police indicate that these birds were being used for cockfighting, were taken into evidence. Items like magazines, a T-shirt, traveling cases and more.

Authorities said Velasquez could face as much as a couple of years in state jail.

