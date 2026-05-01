Gallery: Hail falls in Houston amid storms

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Viewers sent in photos and videos of hail falling near Houston overnight.

Hail was reported from Sugar Land to Pearland between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday.

More hail is possible Friday as two or three additional waves of rain pass through from west to east.

The forecast

A flood watch is in effect all day through 4 a.m. Saturday. The watch covers a portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties: Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Coastal Harris, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton.

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