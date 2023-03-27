article

Gallery Furniture’s Mattress Mack, in partnership with Kroger, is calling on the community to aid those being affected by the recent tornadoes in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mississippi tornado: Biden declares emergency for storm-battered towns

Starting Monday, March 27, Gallery Furniture and Mack are accepting unused supplies at the Gallery Furniture North Freeway location to help tornado victims in Mississippi.

Gallery Furniture is currently collecting unused supplies and items below:

- Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart gift cards

- Flashlights

- Lanterns

- Tylenol/Ibuprofen

- Hygiene products (bathing wipes, toothbrush/toothpaste, soap, shampoo, sanitary napkins, adult diapers, deodorant)

- Baby items (diapers, formula, baby food, bottles, blankets, clothes, wipes)

- Tarps

- Plastic totes

- Coolers for food storage

- Non-perishables

- Water and buckets

- Heavy-duty trash bags

- Charcoal

- Lighter fluid/lighters

- Small grills

- Eating utensils and plates

- Tents