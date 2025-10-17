Harris County: Mother arrested for 9-year-old's hot car death in Galena Park, sheriff says

The Brief A 9-year-old girl died in July after she was allegedly found in a vehicle in a Galena Park parking lot. Authorities say the child's mother left her in the vehicle while she was at work. The mother has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder.



A mother has been charged with the death of her 9-year-old daughter after the child was found in a vehicle in July, according to authorities.

Harris County: Mother charged for daughter's hot car death

The backstory:

On July 1, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly found in a vehicle in a Galena Park parking lot. Authorities were called at about 2 p.m. to an industrial complex in the 1200 block of Mayo Shell Road.

Authorities said the child was in the vehicle by herself. The girl was allegedly taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

At that time, officials said the child's mother, now identified as 36-year-old Gbemisola Akayinode, worked at the complex and arrived at 6 a.m. for her shift. On the day of the incident, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Akayinode appeared to have left her daughter, Oluwasikemi, unattended with some water and the vehicle windows partially down.

It's unclear if the child was checked on throughout the day by the mother or during a break.

Arrest update

What we know:

On Friday, Sheriff Gonzalez says Gbemisola had been arrested and charged with felony murder.

The sheriff says the 9-year-old's death had been ruled a homicide as a result of hypothermia.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.