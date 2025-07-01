9-year-old girl dies after being found in vehicle in Galena Park, mother detained
GALENA PARK, Texas - The Galena Park Police Department has confirmed a 9-year-old child has died after being found in a vehicle.
What we know:
According to officials, the discovery was made in the 1200 block of Mayo Shell Road in the parking lot of an industrial complex just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said they arrived about 10 minutes later and found a child unattended inside a vehicle.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said CPR was administered upon arrival by officials.
The child was taken to LBJ hospital and was pronounced dead.
Officials said preliminary information is the mother of the child works at the industrial complex and arrived around 6 a.m. for her shift.
Gonzalez said it appeared the mother left the child unattended with some water, the windows were partially down, and proceeded to go to work for the day.
The mother has been detained as part of the investigation.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if the child was checked on throughout the day by the mother or during a break.
