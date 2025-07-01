9-year-old girl dies after being found in vehicle in Galena Park, mother detained

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a 9-year-old child was found in a vehicle, police said. The discovery was found in the 1200 block of Mayo Shell Road. Authorities stated the child was left in the vehicle at 6 a.m. and the parent returned in the afternoon where the child was found unresponsive.



The Galena Park Police Department has confirmed a 9-year-old child has died after being found in a vehicle.

Galena Park: Child dies after being found in vehicle

What we know:

According to officials, the discovery was made in the 1200 block of Mayo Shell Road in the parking lot of an industrial complex just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said they arrived about 10 minutes later and found a child unattended inside a vehicle.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said CPR was administered upon arrival by officials.

The child was taken to LBJ hospital and was pronounced dead.

Officials said preliminary information is the mother of the child works at the industrial complex and arrived around 6 a.m. for her shift.

Gonzalez said it appeared the mother left the child unattended with some water, the windows were partially down, and proceeded to go to work for the day.

The mother has been detained as part of the investigation.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the child was checked on throughout the day by the mother or during a break.