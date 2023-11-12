Enjoy the wonders of space and the beauty of the holiday season all in one place when you visit the Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston!

Houston’s Space Center has turned into a dazzling wonderland of lights and immersive experiences for the family to enjoy! The Galaxy Lights experience, presented by Reliant, will be open from Nov. 11. to Jan. 7, 2024, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Galaxy Lights will be closed from Nov. 13 to 16, Nov. 23, Dec. 7, and Dec. 24 and 25.

With more than 10 installations and attractions for your crew to enjoy, the Space Center is getting in the holiday spirit early.

"We want to recognize and celebrate everything that's going on in space exploration. It's been an incredible year from launches to missions to new achievements," says Keesha Bullock, the Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. "This is Space City, right? And we also want to provide a wonderful holiday tradition that people can come back to again and again with their friends and loved ones."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Space Center Houston

Galaxy Lights welcomes all ages, and it's more than just light displays. Attendees can enjoy interactive exhibits like the Light Pods, hands-on activities, and a chance to learn how astronauts celebrate the holiday while they're in space.

Explore the center as it's decorated with lights a mile-long and while you're on your trip, stop by the s'mores station for a yummy, classic treat and a cup of hot chocolate!

One thing Bullock suggests visitors don't miss out on is the Kinetic Light show, as it's customized every year to give guests a new experience.

"We want to grow it every year, to get new installations, to get things that are more dynamic and dazzling that you can't find anywhere else," Bullock said.

To learn more about the Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston and buy tickets, click here.