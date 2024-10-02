Funeral services for Reverend Dr. FN Williams, Sr. announced

The final farewell ceremonies have been scheduled for Reverend Dr. Floyd Nathaniel (F.N.) Williams, Sr., a beloved pastor and community leader, with a series of funeral services to be held in his honor.

Rev. F.N. Williams died at 95-years-old and served as the longtime pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where he made an impact on the Houston community. Williams became the pastor of the church after the death of his father in 1958 and has served the church for 65 years.

The schedule of services is below:

Oct. 10

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 5902 Beall Street

Lie in state - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Community Night" and "Ministers Night" - 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 5902 Beall Street

Lie in state - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Antioch Church Family Night" - 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12

God's Grace Community Church, 9944 W Montgomery Road

Viewing - 9 to 10 a.m.

Celebration Service - 10 a.m.