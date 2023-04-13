article

Funeral services for Darrell Gentry, also known as BTB Savage, will take place in San Antonio next week after he was gunned down in Houston.

According to an announcement by the family, the homegoing service for Darrell will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, located at 211 Roleto Drive, in San Antonio.

The viewing will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. with funeral services from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Only family members will be allowed for a private burial.

Family members said you can join them for the repass at 4 p.m., located at Scuzzi's Italian, located at 4035 North Loop 1604 West, Suite 102, in San Antonio.

Gentry was shot and killed in the 4600 block of San Felipe Street near Mid Lane around 6:10 p.m. on March 30.

The man charged in Gentry's murder, Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, surrendered at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Tuesday. His bond was set at $1 million.