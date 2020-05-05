Funeral details released for fallen Houston police officer Jason Knox

Funeral service details have been released for Houston police officer Jason Knox, who was killed in an HPD helicopter crash in north Houston.

Houston police said Officer Knox, 35, had a history of service.

He started his law enforcement career with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office in August 2006 before leaving to join the Spring Valley Police Department in September 2008. He then joined the HPD Training Academy in December 2011.

Knox, who was the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, was sworn in as an HPD officer in June 2012. He was assigned to the Midwest Patrol Division and the Office of Public Affairs before joining the Air & Marine Division in January 2019, as a Tactical Flight Officer.

He's survived by his wife and two children.

Below are the details of the services:

VISITATION

The visitation will take place on Friday, May 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Houston's First Baptist Church.

The visitation will be open to the public and the church has taken steps to ensure social distancing occurs.

FUNERAL SERVICE

The funeral service will take place Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at Houston's First Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the following groups will be the only persons allowed inside the church for the service.

• Family & Friends

• Members of the HPD Command Staff

• HPD Employees Assigned to the Air & Marine Division

• Members of HPD Class #212

• Dignitaries

Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church with social distancing protocols in place.

