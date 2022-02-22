Funeral arrangements for shooting victim, Arlene Alvarez announced

article

Funeral arrangements for Arlene Lynette Alvarez have been released to the public.

On February 14, police say an ATM robbery victim shot at a vehicle he believed belonged to the robber, but actually belonged to the family of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, who was shot while sitting in the back seat.

Public visitation for Alvarez will be held on February 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034.

The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. on February 25 at Grace Church Houston.

