Frustration grows in Bellaire over suspected serial burglar, residents plead for safety and stiff penalties

The Brief D'Andre Lamar Williams, arrested on December 4, faces a misdemeanor charge but is linked to multiple burglaries and thefts in the Bellaire area. Neighbors claim the Houston Police Department (HPD) has not thoroughly investigated the burglaries, leaving them feeling unprotected. Residents' frustration grew when their Nextdoor accounts were suspended after sharing surveillance footage of Williams, highlighting growing distrust in law enforcement.



Residents in the Bellaire area are voicing their frustrations after they claim one man is behind a string of burglaries on their block.

Neighbors say 35-year-old D'Andre Lamar Williams has stolen thousands of dollars worth of items from their homes in the 11600 block of Dunlap in just a matter of weeks, but they feel law enforcement is not taking the situation seriously.

SUGGESTED: Conroe ISD investigating teacher's actions after first graders are denied restroom access

Williams, who was arrested on December 4 by Harris County Precinct 5 Constable deputies, faces a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest and is being held on a $100 bond.

However, neighbors allege that thefts and burglaries linked to Williams have not been thoroughly investigated, with police reports not being actively worked on by the Houston Police Department (HPD).

D'Andre Lamar Williams booking photo (HCSO). The 35-year-old was arrested Dec. 4 by Precinct 5 Constable Deputies and faces an evading arrest charge.

Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 26 reportedly shows Williams on John Carroll's property in the early hours of November 11, attempting to tamper with a security camera. Carroll expressed his frustration, noting that his neighbor had even caught the alleged thief at gunpoint.

"Our biggest frustration is the lack of cooperation from HPD," Carroll said. "We've called numerous times."

John Williams, another neighbor, shared that he discovered a backpack containing Williams' passport, documents, and a pawn shop receipt for items that had been stolen from his property.

"After he left his bag, he had the nerve to come and ask for it back," John Williams said. "I informed him, at gunpoint, that he was not welcomed on my property."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Neighbors report that Williams has been seen snooping around their cars and homes a total of eight times in just a few weeks. Deputies arrested Williams after a neighbor spotted his bike near a vacant home. But due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the burglary and theft cases are still under HPD's jurisdiction. This has left residents feeling that the process to hold Williams accountable is stalled.

"We've filed charges. We want him in jail to be held for the proper amount of time," said John Carroll. "Let the actual justice go through."

As of Thursday evening, Williams remains in custody. FOX 26 has reached out to HPD for updates on the case, but is still awaiting a response.

Adding to the residents' frustration, their Nextdoor accounts were temporarily suspended after posting video and photos of Williams. The platform cited privacy concerns in a message issued to Carroll.

"I just want him to stay off our property," said John Williams. "I don't want any harm to come to this fellow, but he's put himself in a position where neighbors are no longer willing to be a victim to his behavior."