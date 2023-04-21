From Alcoholism to Ironman: Rafael Rivera's inspiring journey

What would this version of Rafael Rivera have said to competing in the Texas Ironman?

"I would have told you, you're crazy," he said.

In October 2020, Rivera had gastric sleeve surgery and gave up alcohol.

"The weight was an issue, alcoholism was an issue," said Rivera. "And I know I wasn't being the best father, or the best husband, I could be."

So how did Rivera get here where he can do a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike course, and a 26.2-mile run in succession.

"One step at a time," he said.

Six months ago, Rivera did the Waco Ironman in under 12 hours.

"His last Ironman, I did hear a lot of people backing out, they ended up quitting because something happened. They got injured, or it was too hot, it was too challenging for them," said Rafael's wife Elizabeth Rivera. "We had our kids at that one, they would just look at me, is dad going to compete, Mom? Do you think he's going to get to the finish line? He'll be there."

"Anyone can do it with commitment and drive," Rivera said. "We're all going to have our tough days. There's going to be days we all experience it, I don't feel like working out. I don't feel like eating right, I don't feel like getting up, I don't feel like being positive. We're all going to have those days, it's how you get through those days that define your success."