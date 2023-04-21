article

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation is committing $2 million to help entrepreneurs and students.

Two programs will benefit those in select cities along Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour route.

According to the foundation, $1 million has been committed to a program that will host luncheons in select cities including London, Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.

The foundation will host a Black Parade Route luncheon for 100 entrepreneurs in each city the day before the concert tour stops there. Entrepreneurs will be able to network and possibly receive a grant from a $100,000 fund that is allocated to each luncheon.

The application is open now until April 27. Click here to learn more.

Another $1 million has been committed to a scholarship fund. In 10 cities, including Paris, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., colleges and universities will be given scholarship funds to distribute to students selected by the schools.