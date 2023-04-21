Expand / Collapse search

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation pledges $2M for entrepreneur grants, student scholarships

By
Published 
Beyonce
FOX 26 Houston
article

FILE PHOTO: Beyonce accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Expand

HOUSTON - Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation is committing $2 million to help entrepreneurs and students. 

Two programs will benefit those in select cities along Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour route.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to the foundation, $1 million has been committed to a program that will host luncheons in select cities including London, Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.

The foundation will host a Black Parade Route luncheon for 100 entrepreneurs in each city the day before the concert tour stops there. Entrepreneurs will be able to network and possibly receive a grant from a $100,000 fund that is allocated to each luncheon.

The application is open now until April 27. Click here to learn more. 

Another $1 million has been committed to a scholarship fund. In 10 cities, including Paris, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., colleges and universities will be given scholarship funds to distribute to students selected by the schools.