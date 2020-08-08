Friendswood police searching for missing person

article

The Friendswood Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person.



Authorities are looking for Maxium Thomason, 22.



Authorities said he left his group home in the 16700 block of Townes Road around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.



Authorities said he is autistic, has Tourette’s syndrome and other medical and intellectual disabilities. He may be aggressive toward adult authorities.

Maxium is a white male, 5’10” tall, 240 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a black suit/sport coat jacket with black pants.



If you have seen Maxium, or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Friendswood Police Department at (281) 996-3300.