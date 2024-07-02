Friendswood missing child: Authorities searching for 13-year-old Josephine Whipple

article

The Friendswood Police Department need your help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen on Thursday.

According to authorities, they received a report of a missing child on Tuesday.

Police said they were told by her family that 13-year-old Josephine Whipple was last seen on Thursday, June 27, when she said she was going to spend the night with a friend.

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and a black skirt.

The Friendswood Police Department believe that she could be in danger and is asking anyone with information to call (281) 996-3300.