Expand / Collapse search

Friendswood missing child: Authorities searching for 13-year-old Josephine Whipple

By
Published  July 2, 2024 5:53pm CDT
Friendswood
FOX 26 Houston
Josephine Whipple article

Josephine Whipple

HOUSTON - The Friendswood Police Department need your help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen on Thursday. 

According to authorities, they received a report of a missing child on Tuesday. 

SUGGESTED: Shocking! Baytown mom accused of leaving her kids in hot car to get her nails done, facing charges

Police said they were told by her family that 13-year-old Josephine Whipple was last seen on Thursday, June 27, when she said she was going to spend the night with a friend. 

Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and a black skirt. 

The Friendswood Police Department believe that she could be in danger and is asking anyone with information to call (281) 996-3300