A Baytown woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her two children in a hot car while getting her nails done on Friday.

28-year-old Lydia Monique Aviles is facing two charges for abandoning a child with intent to return. Alives appeared in probable cause court Monday morning and was released on a $20,000 bond. Officials said she left her children in her car in 95-degree heat for over 30 minutes.

The mother is accused of leaving two of her kids in a hot car while getting her nails done at Amazing Nails in Baytown. Surveillance video from inside the nail salon shows Aviles at a nail bar along with another child. Court documents state that Aviles' car was on, and the AC was running. But they also say she left the children without sufficient air conditioning.

"80% of the total heat rise in vehicles occurs within the first 30 minutes," said JD Giles, the Division Chief Fire Marshal for the Baytown Fire Department.

The Baytown Fire Department said there are about 37 hot car related deaths per year. That’s about two per week during the summer, and he said they’re all preventable.

"Interior vehicle temperatures can be 50 degrees higher than the outside ambient temperature," said Giles.

Alives' attorney said people shouldn’t be so quick to judge the mother considering no one was injured.

"What I know so far is, there was no imminent danger, which we know, because she wasn’t charged with endangering a child," said Peyton Peebles, the attorney for Lydia Aviles.

"My only advice is you never leave your kids in the car, period," said Giles. "It’s just never a good idea."

Police said the children left in the hot car were not injured.