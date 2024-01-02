Friendswood Police Department is seeking help identifying two individuals responsible for an armed robbery at a local vape shop on New Year's Day.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to authorities, two men entered Vape City at 1542 Sunset Drive at approximately 9:07 p.m. in all-black attire and ski masks, brandishing guns. The suspects demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk complied with their demands, the pair wreaked havoc by smashing display cases before leaving the scene on foot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

SUGGESTED: Teen shot dead in south Houston apartment elevator, accomplice in custody

Surveillance footage reveals the armed assailants spent about two minutes inside the store before escaping. Their path led them toward a nearby nursing home, leaving a scattered trail of stolen vape items in their wake.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Local authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward. Anyone with information can contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300.