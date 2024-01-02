An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after his robbery accomplice was fatally shot in an apartment complex elevator, police say. Larry Holmes is charged with murder in the 184th State District Court.

The victim, 16-year-old Edwin Quinones, died after being fatally shot at the Haven at Elgin apartment complex at 3719 Elgin Street around 11:30 p.m. on December 12.

An investigation revealed that Edwin Quinones and Larry Holmes were trying to commit a robbery in the elevator when a struggle with other individuals occurred. Two men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, were seen running from the elevator and leaving the complex.

An initial report detailed how a person on the 17th floor discovered Edwin's body when attempting to use the elevator, leading to a police response.

When HPD patrol officers arrived on the scene, security guards informed them they heard multiple shots in the area. Authorities report Quinones suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and several pistol casings were found at the scene. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

HPD initially suspected that the individuals involved were friends and reassured the public that there was no general threat.

Members of the HPD Southwest Patrol Division’s Crime Suppression Team arrested Holmes on unrelated charges on December 29. He was then booked into the Harris County Jail.