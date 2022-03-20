Friends struggle to cope w/ death of supervisor shot & killed by employee at Greenway Plaza

We’re learning more about the man shot and killed by an employee in his Greenway Plaza office on Thursday.

Jamonte Black attended Prairie View A&M University with 48-year-old Doran Kelly; they attended the same church, had the same circle of friends, and she also became close friends with his wife and entire family. Black says she’s still in shock after learning one of Kelly's employees shot and killed him inside his office.

The shooting happened just one week after he returned to the office from working remotely because of Covid-19.

"He’s a girl dad, and the first thing that crossed my mind is the oldest is about to graduate; she won’t have her father there, nor when they graduate college, nor when they get married, I mean it’s just so devastating" said Black.

Police say Kelly was the supervisor over the man who killed him, that suspect identified as 26-year-old Montavius Wright whose now behind bars.

"How could a person be so evil and hold that much hatred in your heart to something like that? Doran was such a God-fearing man, fun-loving, very laid back one of the most laid back people you will ever meet" Black said.

Police still haven’t released a motive for the shooting. Black tells FOX 26 everyone who grew up with and came to know Doran still can’t comprehend why or how this could’ve happened.

"He took away a pillar to the community and to his family and to his friends and life will never be the same, and we will never forget Doran" she said.

Wright is being held on a $500,000 bond, and he’s set to appear in court for a bail review Monday morning.