Fresh Start resource fair for people with misdemeanor convictions Saturday in Bissonnet

A Fresh Start Resource Fair & 'DIY' Pro Se Workshop is being held Saturday, April 22 to help people with misdemeanor convictions to seal their records and re-enter society.

RELATED: Here's how much Houstonians need to earn to be considered 'middle class'

The event offers legal representation for sealing records to the first 30 pre-registered people who are eligible and check-in.

A Do-It-Yourself Pro Se Workshop is available for 200 pre-registered people that will offer help to those seeking to re-enter society, with information about education opportunities, job training, health resources, and applying for benefits.

MORE STORIES ABOUT MONEY

The event is Saturday, April 22 starting at 10 a.m. at Houston Community College – Alief Bissonnet Campus, 13803 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77083.

Attendees can learn more and register here.