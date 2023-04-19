Fresh Start resource fair for people with misdemeanor convictions Saturday in Bissonnet
HOUSTON - A Fresh Start Resource Fair & 'DIY' Pro Se Workshop is being held Saturday, April 22 to help people with misdemeanor convictions to seal their records and re-enter society.
RELATED: Here's how much Houstonians need to earn to be considered 'middle class'
The event offers legal representation for sealing records to the first 30 pre-registered people who are eligible and check-in.
A Do-It-Yourself Pro Se Workshop is available for 200 pre-registered people that will offer help to those seeking to re-enter society, with information about education opportunities, job training, health resources, and applying for benefits.
The event is Saturday, April 22 starting at 10 a.m. at Houston Community College – Alief Bissonnet Campus, 13803 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77083.
Attendees can learn more and register here.