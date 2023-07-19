Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is hosting his annual watermelon giveaway on Wednesday.

Families can go to Atkinson Farms Produce located at 3217 Spring Cypress Road between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to receive one free watermelon while supplies last.

All citizens are invited to participate in the giveaway. The constable’s office says it’s a good way to stay hydrated and beat the heat.

The constable’s office also says no county funds are being used with the event.