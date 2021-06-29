Free tools and tips to help your child build math skills



Houston ISD confirms its plans to return to 100% in-person learning this fall.

The district says recent STAAR test results show there are concerns about learning loss during the pandemic.

Test scores dropped dramatically especially in math.

In districts where less than a quarter of classes were held in-person, the number of students who met math test expectations dropped by 32%, reading results fell by 9 percent.

Schools that had more than three-quarters in-person instruction saw math rates decline 9% and reading 1%.

HISD stated the following:

"HISD is aware and concerned about the learning loss that has resulted statewide from educational challenges caused by the pandemic. The recent STAAR test results provide us an opportunity to address student academic needs and utilize resources to regain learning. HISD is adding 15 additional days of instruction and returning to 100% in-person instruction in the fall. We expect this will produce better student outcomes. Additionally, we are formulating plans that will mitigate students’ lost time and improve educational performance."

Free tools and tips to help with math skills



Dr. Carrie Cutler's blog

She's a math education professor at the University of Houston and author of "Math-Positive Mindsets: Growing a Child's Mind Without Losing Yours." Her blog features videos and tips to find opportunities for math skills building throughout daily tasks.

Khan Academy

Free math courses and lessons for grades 1 and up.

Houston Public Library Brainfuse

Brainfuse offers free, 24/7 live tutoring online. Its summer skills camp for grades 3-12 also offers lesson in math.

Rice University School Mathematics Project

HISD Summer Guide

National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Figure This!