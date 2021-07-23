Free heart screening to be held for children, young adults in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two events to help raise awareness for heart health in children and adults up to their mid-20s are set to happen in Fort Bend County.
Based on a press release, there will be two heart screenings for residents from age 11 to 25-years-old and are completely free. The first one will be held Saturday at the Constellation Field-1 Stadium in Sugar Land from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is in collaboration with the Cody Stephens Foundation and the Sugar Land Fire-EMS.
The second screening will be held Sunday, Aug. 1st at Crossover Athletics in Stafford from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and will be partnering with the Cody Stephens Foundation as well as the Tina Barefield Foundation.
To register for the heart screening at Constellation Field, click here. For the one at Crossover Athletics, click here.
