Free donut from Voodoo Doughnut during Friday Houston Astros home games
HOUSTON - If you love the Houston Astros and free doughnuts, then we have a *sweet deal* to tell you about!
MORE STORIES INVOLVING HOUSTON ASTROS
Voodoo Doughnut announced it will be giving a free Sprinkle Cake doughnut as part of its upcoming promotion for the Astros.
According to a press release, guests who wear Astros gear to a Voodoo Doughnuts nearby them will be able to get their hands on a free Sprinkle Cake decorated in the home team's colors, blue, orange, and white.
SEE ALSO: Voodoo Doughnut celebrating 20 years with deals throughout May
The catch, however, is the promotion is only available on Friday home games, which will land on the following dates:
- May 19
- June 2, 16
- July 7, 28
- August 11, 18
- September 1, 8, and 22
"The Astros are a source of pride for the city of Houston, so we wanted to create an offer that fans could get dressed up for and celebrate in a sweet way," said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO.
To learn more about Voodoo Doughnuts and find a location near you, visit their website.