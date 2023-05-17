If you love the Houston Astros and free doughnuts, then we have a *sweet deal* to tell you about!

Voodoo Doughnut announced it will be giving a free Sprinkle Cake doughnut as part of its upcoming promotion for the Astros.

According to a press release, guests who wear Astros gear to a Voodoo Doughnuts nearby them will be able to get their hands on a free Sprinkle Cake decorated in the home team's colors, blue, orange, and white.

The catch, however, is the promotion is only available on Friday home games, which will land on the following dates:

May 19

June 2, 16

July 7, 28

August 11, 18

September 1, 8, and 22

"The Astros are a source of pride for the city of Houston, so we wanted to create an offer that fans could get dressed up for and celebrate in a sweet way," said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO.

To learn more about Voodoo Doughnuts and find a location near you, visit their website.