Voodoo Doughnut is excited to announce its upcoming promotions in celebration of its 20th birthday. In addition to May’s featured Birthday Cake doughnut that is stuffed with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting, and topped with colorful sprinkles, every Tuesday in the month of May, Voodoo Doughnut will offer a range of delicious deals that are sure to delight customers.

The doughnut promotions include:

May 2nd: $2 Birthday Cake Doughnuts

May 9th: $1 Homers

May 16th: $0.50 Raised Glazed

May 23rd: $2 Portland Creams

May 30th: $2 Mini Bacon Maple Bars

"What an awesome way to recognize 20 years by putting focus on some of our unique and customer-favorite doughnuts culminating on our actual birthday with "America’s Greatest Doughnut," the Bacon Maple Bar," said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO.

Customers can find more information about the promotions on Voodoo Doughnut’s website and social media pages. Don't miss out on these mouth-watering deals at participating Texas locations.