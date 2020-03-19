Free disinfecting solution for Fort Bend County residents

article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Office of Emergency Management, will be distributing bottles of disinfection solution to Fort Bend County residents free of charge starting Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8 a.m.

The county is partnering with DENORA, a disinfection systems manufacturer.

Fort Bend County residents can go to the mobile distribution center at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, TX.

DENORA’s mobile machine can produce up to 25,000 gallons of the disinfection solution (Sodium Hypochlorite) a day.

The county is distributing this disinfection solution in 32-ounce bottles with a one-gallon refill container per household. The solution is to be used for surface cleaning only.

Fort Bend County is planning to distribute this product seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but the service will depend on supply and demand.

Those hoping to claim the free solution will have to present a valid Texas driver’s license.

Elderly residents who can’t travel to the distribution site, can call the YANA (You Are Not Alone) program at 281-341-YANA (9262) to set up a time to have the product delivered to their home.

“We see what this virus is doing to other parts of the country and it’s crucial we try to stay ahead of it,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Do your part and pick up your bottle. We will get through this together.”

