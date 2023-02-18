FOX 26 Meteorologist Lena Maria visits Bonner Elementary's 5th grade class

FOX 26 weather was joined by the entire 5th-grade class at Bonner Elementary, yes all 94 of them, and they helped me with the forecast this weekend. So, in southeast Texas it’s going to start off cold, and end warm, skies will be partly cloudy from time to time, but we aren’t expecting any rain

A true larger-than-life welcome, nearly 100 eager faces ready to learn about weather and climate!

We read "How to Help the Earth-by the LORAX," and did a carbon footprint activity based on topics covered in the book.

They were very excited to share with me what they learned and promised to turn off the water while they brush their teeth. Lights too, when not in use. Parents, I did what I could!

We watched a video tour of the studio that I had put together for them, and a couple of familiar faces from FOX 26 shared what they love about their jobs, and what advice they would give to their fifth-grade self.

Additionally, I made a point to remind them of the importance of hard work.

"There is nothing, repeat after me, nothing that you cannot do or that you cannot be if you are willing to put in the work," I told the class. "And last but not least, what did we just prove just now? Being bilingual is a superpower."

Sentiments that Leticia Sifuentes, a 25-year veteran educator echoed the importance of.

"That’s definitely one of my little catchphrases that I tell them, and they believe it," she said. "And they take it to heart, and they use it in their educational setting as well."

I met Ms. Sifuentes last year while judging the Alliant Group SPARK awards. It was an honor to select a fellow Latina in STEM as the winner.

"Being the winner of the Alliant SPARK Award has definitely impacted my classroom in the sense that not only do they provide valuable school supplies, but they also put me in contact with a lot of awesome people that are able to help out my classroom and come in and be role models for them."

This year, Alliant Group has opened up SPARK award submissions state-wide. Applications are open now through April 17th. STEM educators interested in applying for funding may do so by clicking here.