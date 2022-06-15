Fourth suspect charged in deadly 2019 Houston shooting

article

Charges have been filed against a fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man that occurred over three years ago in Houston.

Joel Ruiz, 22, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Edward Guerrero, 21.

Three other men, Daniel Cisneros Leyva, 22, is charged with capital murder while Cristopher Ernesto Perez, 20, and Juan Castillo, 20, are charged with murder.

The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of Redford back on Feb. 18, 2019, around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they found Guerrero suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Guerrero was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that Guerrero and another male appeared to exchange gunfire with a third man, armed with a pistol, who fed the scene on foot. A sedan of unknown make and model was seen fleeing the scene, possibly with three men inside.

Further investigation identified Perez and Castillo as suspects in the case. Both were taken into custody on March 5, 2019, without incident and later charged for their roles in the shooting.

Police said an additional investigation identified Leyva as a third suspect involved. He was arrested on March 1.

Ruiz was later charged as the fourth suspect in the shooting and was charged on Tuesday.