Four people found shot at three locations in north Houston

article

Police are investigating after four people were found shot at three different locations within two miles of each other in north Houston early Tuesday morning.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to know if the shootings, which were reported around the same time, were related.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Officers were dispatched to a drive-by shooting at a home in the 3100 block of Stallings Drive around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. A man had been shot in the leg. Police say someone in a dark-color sedan opened fire on the house, and residents in the house returned fire.

Around the same time, a sergeant noticed a vehicle on the side of the road at 9900 Lonallen Street near Stallings. A man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. Police say they had both been shot in the leg.

At 12:47 a.m., authorities received another shooting call near Beckley Street and Dewalt Street. They found a man shot in a vehicle. Police say the man had been driving when he was shot in the back of the neck. His vehicle went into a ditch.

Advertisement

All four of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS